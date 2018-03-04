Child labour in Pakistan

Child labour is a serious problem in Pakistan. It’s the employment of unprivileged children who go through physical and mental suffering.

It’s estimated that more than one million children are working under the age of ten and now they are less than 6 years old. It causes serious harm to society. In this age they have the right to play and study but they are kept working for days for just some pennies.

Half of Pakistan’s population lives below poverty line which is one of the reasons that parents are compelled to send their littles to make a living for a family of twenty or thirty.

And the rate of child labour is at its peak in Balochistan, the reason is lack of education and facilities.

I request that the concerned authorities should take steps to eradicate child labour and the company owners who keep children as labour for less wage must be punished.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

