Child labour in Pakistan

Children are the flowers of heaven. They are the most beautiful and purest creation of Almighty Allah. In the morning, when children are going to school; we feel joy looking at their innocence. But in our country, there are some children, who cannot go to school because of many reasons; some of which are poverty, unemployment, high rate of population growth and outdated social customs.

Indeed it is a big dilemma of Pakistan where this problem is bad in cities and the worst in villages. We need to find remedies to make Pakistan a stable country. It is a clear fact that without education a child is not successful in his life. We need to raise our voice for those children and need to build some vocational institutions where they can learn different skills besides reading and writing. Awareness must be raised for the issue in our country. The best place to spread awareness is from schools, teach our kids the rights of children that our law has given. Secondly, it is also observed that people are not aware of the children rights that have been given in our constitution; we need to spread awareness about such laws. These Child Labour laws should be put into practice strictly. Therefore we need to work to reshape our political, economic and social system of our country and take steps in making child labour a crime.

ERUJ IMAD

Via email

