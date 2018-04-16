I would like to invite the attention of the authorities concerned towards child labour in Pakistan. It is equally frustrating that child labour, considered to be one of the core issues of Pakistan, is being neglected by the government. Hence, the rate of child labour has perked up to a large amount.

According to the national child labour survey, approximately 12-13 million children below 14 years are working as a labour in Pakistan. The laws of Pakistan prohibit the employment of children in Article 11(3): No child below the age of 14 years shall be engaged in any factory or mine or any other hazardous employment. This scenario depicts how moderate Pakistani parents are letting their children to works as labour in order to earn money and survive this world.

TABASSUM TAB

Karachi

Related