Child labour in Balochistan

Child labour is a serious problem in Pakistan. It’s the employment of unprivileged children who go through physical and mental suffering. It is estimated that more than one million children are working under the age of ten and now they are less than 6 years old. It causes serious harm to society. In this age they have the right to play and study but they are kept working for days for just some pennies. They work in companies where the owners pay them a little.

Half of Pakistan’s population earns very little that’s why the parents send their little souls to make a living for the family. However, the rate of child labour is at its peak in Balochistan, the reason is lack of education and facilities. I request that the concerned authorities should take steps to eradicate child labour and the company owners who keep children as labour for less wages must be punished.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat, Balochistan

