Child labour is a bitter fact of Pakistani society, which is caused due to poverty and illiteracy. Even many children have quit chasing their dreams to fulfil the needs of their families. According to a recent report of Pakistan Labour Force, 61% children aged 10 to 14 are found in labouring activities. 88% of these children belong to rural areas.

It is a clear indication that child labour is rapidly increasing in our country. Therefore, I humbly request government to formulate viable policies to eradicate the root cause of child labour in our country and let young children get proper education.

ANILA MAQBOOL

Lahore

