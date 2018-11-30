It is hard to believe that Pakistan has been ranked the third worst country where child labour prevails after Mauritania and Haiti. This mustn’t come as a surprise, for every second home in Pakistan witnesses a child forced in this vicious cycle in the age of five who are subjected to work day and night. These children rarely get time to take a meal and sufficient leisure time. This isn’t the talk of long since when once I had made myself ready for school and start my busy day, confronted two children in front of our gate. Then I came to know the difference between my bag and their bags whereas I had a bag full of books and other stuff while they had a bag full of junk to earn a living. This is not wrong to say that the children who should have books, pens and other stationery items in their hands have plastic bags, dirty shoes and other accessories and visit every heap of garbage in order to make their both ends meet.

As per as ILO, there are 250 million children in Pakistan who are child labourers. These children are found in factories to work day and night but they aren’t paid decent wages. Children who have parents and elder brothers often are working in workshops and eateries and garages. The Article 25-A of the Constitution stipulates that the State should ensure provision of education to the children aged 6 to 15 but the government’s short-sightedness is leading the children nowhere. The country needs to provide a quality education to the deprived and impoverished subjects of the society so that the situation in the country changes to the better and they also see a greater tomorrow.

ZN BALOCH

Turbat

