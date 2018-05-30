I am writing to express my deep anguish over the unrelenting problem of child labour in our country. I feel a little attention towards the problem will be enough to initiate new campaign in eradicating the problem. The problem of child labour is quite widespread across Pakistan. Despite many anti-child labour laws, the problem continues to spoil the life of thousands of children.

The adverse effects of this problem affect the growth, development and progress of our nation. Not only lakhs of underage children are forced to work in factories, shops, glass-blowing industry, workshops, etc, they are paid the minimum of wages. According to Census data, there are over 82 lakh child labourers (aged between 5–14 years) in Pakistan. Our country needs more and more skilled manpower to achieve the objectives of growth, development and advancement. With so many children working menial jobs, without education, the nation is least expected to prosper in the foreseeable future.

Through the medium of your esteemed daily I appeal to the Government to take some proactive and stringent measures to stop this problem of child labour and must ensure education for them. Undoubtedly there are many laws against child labour, however their poor implementation is responsible for the continuation of the problem.

AYESHAA IRFAN

Karachi

