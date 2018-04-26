Childhood age is the very important stage of life. It is the most precious time where a child’s personality is shaped. In this age child learns everything from his surrounding very quickly. Thus, his environment should be proficient. Unfortunately, some of the children in Pakistan become victim of child labour. Child labour is likely to occur in the families who find it difficult to meet their both ends, thus forcing their children to work. According to the survey by federal bureau of statistics, out of 40 million children, 19 million are working as child labour and this rate is likely to increase. Pakistan is ranked 6th out of 10 countries where child labour is carried out.

Child labour is brutality which makes their personality shatter into pieces. It causes mental, physical, moral and social harm to the child. It is kind of an abuse or misuse to them. Steps are being taken by the government such as laws and legislation being passed but that’s not enough, we want strict implementation of them and want some results. They should make hotlines where, anybody, if see a child working should call and the person who hired him as an employee should be arrested. In the end of the day, we should take some action on our own such as stop employing children ourselves.

BATOOL NAQVI

Karachi

