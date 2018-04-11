Child labour is a severe form of social injustice which our younger citizens have to suffer. In Pakistan we can see children begging on streets and at traffic signals, sweeping roads, cleaning cars etc. Have people, passing by, ever thought why these children are not going to school? Child labour is a complex problem which demands a wide range of planning and solution.

There is no better way to prevent it than to make education compulsory. These children are the future of Pakistan. So why does government always neglect them? The government needs to take steps to resolve this heart shattering issue in order to improve the future of these children future of Pakistan.

S M A ALI

Karachi

