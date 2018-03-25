Through the column of your esteemed daily I would like to draw the attention of the higher authorities towards the serious issue of our country. As we know that children are the future of any country and we have also pinned a lot of hope on them that after getting education they will definitely do something for their country but the bitter truth of our society is that all the children in Pakistan are not lucky to enjoy their childhood. Many of them are forced to work under inhuman conditions where their miseries know no end. Children are engaged in labour work that is completely not acceptable in order to make our country healthy, wealthy and socially developed. Poverty, lack of social security, the increasing gap between the rich and the poor these all are the reasons which have adversely affected children more than any other group. Until a parent is not aware of harmful effects of this menace “child labour” on their children, it is almost impossible to end this crime. I hope authorities will take this issue seriously and they will do something to stop this for the development of our country

RAFIA ABDUL JABBAR

Via email

