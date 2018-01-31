Child labour has become one of the biggest social issues in Pakistan which needs to be solved on a permanent basis. It is not the responsibility of the government only but also it should be solved and taken care of by all concerned – the parents, owners and other social organizations. In many developing countries child labour is very common because of the existence of high level of poverty and poor schooling opportunities for the children, especially the poor.

The highest rate of the child labour is still more than 50 percent in which children of age group 5 to 14 are working in the developing countries. The rate of child labour is high in the agriculture field which is mostly found in the rural and informal urban economy where most of the children are employed into the agriculture work by their own parents instead of sending them to school and free them to play with friends. The issue of the child labour has now been an international concern as it contributes to inhibit the growth and development of the country. Healthy children are the bright future and power of any country thus child labour is damaging, spoiling and destroying the future of the children and finally the country.

AIMA SHABIR

Lahore

