Child labour is increasing day by day in Pakistan. Basically, uneducated parents are the main cause behind this because they force their children to work during childhood in order to earn money. Mostly, children work to meet their educational expenditure or sometimes they are under pressurized by their superiors. Article (11) of the Constitution prohibits slavery or child labour, trafficking and the participation of children under 14 years of age, to work at the industries, either in micro or macro level or in sectors such as transport, factories, mines, agriculture, machinery, hotels, restaurants and in the carpet industries. According to an estimate of Child Rights Movement (CRM) National Secretariat, 12.5 million children in Pakistan have been victimized in forced labour and 3.8 million children of age group of 5-14 years, are working in Pakistan, out of total 40 million children in this age group.

Domestic child labour is also a main issue that is hidden away and is not regulated by the government. The rate of child labour is very high in big cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Islamabad and Sialkot because these cities are linked with industrial chain. It is a critical reality across Pakistan that cannot be neglected. Due to the child labour, Pakistan is facing a lot of poverty, ignorance and illiteracy due to which, nearly 58% Pakistanis are educated. We can reduce the rate of child labour by taking steps such as introducing strict laws, reducing poverty, education, awareness, empowerment of poor people and donation to charities etc.

RIZWAN KHAWAJA

UCP Lahore

