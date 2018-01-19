Child labour

I feel guilty of myself whenever I see a child of age 6 to 15 working. Here in Turbat the children are involved in garages, workshops, stalls on roadsides, begging or working in a hotel. How do the parents bear to send their children to workplaces in spite of schools? I can’t look at the eyes of these children because whenever I see them, they keep telling me, not wordy but with eyes “We want to get rid of these all.” The innocence in their eyes make me feel so hurtful even a bundle of times my tears kept rolling down.

The government is not showing any source of seriousness for these small children who are in such a phase that from here their future can turn into a hell. If today government doesn’t take any sort of action to fix the issue, it is gonna be tough for the state to recover from it in future. Thus, I request the government to have pity for these children and give them a source to be good individuals in future because they are the part of our society.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD

Via email

