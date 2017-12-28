I would like to draw attention of the higher authorities towards child labour. The problem of child labour continues to pose a challenge to the nation. Many do not receive proper nutrition or care. They are denied the chance to be children. More than half of them are exposed to the worst forms of child labour such as work in hazardous environment, slavery or other forms of forced labour, illicit activities. Government has been taking various pro-active measures to tackle this problem.

However, considering the magnitude and extent of the problem and that it is essentially a socio-economic problem inextricably linked to poverty and illiteracy, it requires concerted efforts by the State. Of course, the authorities have been conducting regular inspections and raids to detect cases of violations. Since poverty is the root cause of this problem and enforcement alone cannot help solve it, Government is urged to take some benevolent steps to help solve the issue of child labour.

SYED ANAS

Karachi

