Child exploitation

Child labour which is rightly considered a crime is a very common sight in Pakistan. There are people who are against child labour and shun it as a crime but there are those too who make the most out of it because the low cost of child labour gives the producers advantage over those paying more to a adult labour for the same work.

Thousands of children in the country are deprived of food, shelter, education and care which are the basic human needs and must not be compromised to the level where one has to beg for it, especially a child. Almost half of the children under 5 years of age are malnourished. They cannot even imagine the variety of food available to a child born in a rich family let alone his pet food. The deprivation of these necessities at the budding age when a child learns to read, write, care and respect others.

There are rules made by the government to eliminate child labour from the country but the rules are a mere writing on a piece of paper with no execution of them seen. This is not only because the government is not paying attention to the matter but also because the ones who are against it are not strong enough to stand against it. To make a change it is important to take a step, creating the hashtags just won’t do.

MISAL JABEEN

Karachi

