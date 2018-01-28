Child abuse needs to stop!

Unfortunately, an immoral social evil that is prevailing throughout Pakistan is child abuse and murder. This needs to be stopped now. Hundreds of innocent souls, of young ages, are falling prey to these cold-blooded people, who are even worse than animals. The system of justice is being questioned. This kind of merciless brutality needs to be stopped by some proper law enforcement and all these criminals must be given such exemplary punishment so that no one even thinks about showing such ruthlessness towards the innocent souls, again. Children are considered to be the bright future of any nation and child abuse and harassment are the greatest threats to the future of that nation. Being an Islamic nation, this totally violates the teachings of a peaceful and morally strong religion, Islam.

A huge factor behind the spread of this activity is lack of awareness and education among children regarding such sensitive issues. We need to protect our children by giving them knowledge and educating them about the right and wrong. Unfortunately, this topic is considered a taboo in our society, which is why children are easily becoming a victim to it. It’s time for us to unite on one page and eliminate this social immorality together. The Government should impose a severe punishment on all those criminals who are involved in child harassment. Other than that, the parents and teachers need to educate the children at institutional level, as well as, at homes.

EMAN ZIA

Lahore

