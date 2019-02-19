Child abuse is one of most heinous crimes our society is faced with. Though its definition is at variance owning to cultural diversity, it is often defined as malicious actions of those persons who victimize children by their perilous methods thereby satiating their licentious self.

Since this is a serious problem it must be paid attention accordingly. A report published by an NGO reveals some shocking news. According to it, within six months ie from Jan 2018 to June of same year 2322 cases of child abuse were reported. Chief abuses of report included abduction, rape, attempts of rape, gang rape, sodomy, attempts of sodomy, gang sodomy, child marriages & others. The data also revealed that children in age 6 to 15 are most vulnerable to child abuse. Unravelling another figure it stated that 74% cases were reported in rural areas while 26% cases came to surface in urban centres.

The govt of Pakistan has several initiatives for addressing issues regarding child abuse and maltreatment. They have signed and ratified international and regional treaties obliging to protect children from all acts of violence and discrimination.

AIMAN DHANI BUX

Khairpur Mir’s

