Chief Secretary directs all DCs to resolve issues of Karachiites

Special Correspondent

Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon presided a high level meeting to resolve the serious issues of Karachi like Water and Sanitation, Sewage, Traffic Jam, removal of debris, disposal of Solid Waste, removal of encroachment, Cleanliness of Road and Footpaths, including special arrangements to facilitate the people to go and fro the Graveyards in view of Shab-e-Baraat.

The meeting also attended by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Sindh Muhammad Waseem, Secretary Sindh Task Force Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary Transport Saeeed Awan, M.D. SSWMB Taha Farooqi, MD KW&SB Khalid Shaikh, DG SBCA Agha Masood Abbas, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rahman and all Deputy Commissioners of Karachi.

The Deputy Commissioner South Karachi has been asked to ensure cleanliness of Stormy, Sewage, Nallas and other places including roads, Parks, Mosques & Hospitals by Friday 4th May 2018. He was also assigned the clearance of roads & footpaths from debris and encroachments etc.