Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy meets Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin on Monday visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ) Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, said a news release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented guard of honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at NHQ.

Later, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration were held.

Various avenues of cooperation between the two Navies were also focused. Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations were also highlighted.—APP

