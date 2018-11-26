Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force lauds PAF’s role in war against terrorism

Staff Reporter

General Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Hj Affendi Bin Buang, Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force visited Air Headquarters here on Monday. On arrival, he was presented guard of honour by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent, said a press release issued here by PAF Directorate of Media Affairs. Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying wreath on Martyrs’ Monument. Later on, he called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at his office and discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and lauded PAF’s role in the war against terrorism. The PAF air chief briefed the visiting dignitary about ongoing indigenization projects being taken up by PAF in recent years.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to promote mutual cooperation and defence ties which will further strengthen cordial relations and friendship between the two air forces. Chief of Royal Malaysian Air Force is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of PAF and would also visit forthcoming IDEAS-2018 starting from November 27 at Expo Centre, Karachi.

