Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf championship from tomorrow

Sports Reporter

Lahore

The 8th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship will be contested at the exquisite Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course from 16th November to 18th November 2018. This will be the 8th successive and uninterrupted year of this championship and for the 8th segment of this majestic golf competition, Defence Raya Golf Course has been chosen as the playing arena .Undoubtedly ,this golf course has all the components like remarkable fairways, sterling greens and commendable environment and top of the line allied facilities.

The Pakistan Navy and the sponsors are striving to make sure that all aspects of the Championship are handled and executed in an outstanding manner and the competitive activity sparkles the golf scene of the country. Pakistan Navy seeks to jell sports with professional assignments in a way that cohesion is promoted and youngsters feel looked after well.

From the competitive angle, the prime and paramount aspects of the Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship are that it is open to the top golf amateurs of the country and only players with a handicap of 12 and below are eligible to participate. In this way it opens itself to every significant champion of the national golf scene that matters in the golf arena of Pakistan and as for the participating champions, the leading ones will be there to demonstrate their capabilities and thereby earn rewards in the shape of honor, glory and wholesome prizes.

Top ranked players are determined to come up with amazing golf scores so as to bring joy to all stake holders associated with this championship and in the process prove that they are champions of value in this game of skills.

As for the sponsors, Pakistan Navy have offered complete financial support towards holding of this event in a grand way and as for Defence Raya Golf and Country Club, it has opened up its golf course to all participating amateur golfers and seeks to enable them to achieve honors and pick up valuable prizes.

Share on: WhatsApp