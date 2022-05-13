Chief of Army Staff attends War Games session at Kharian

Kharian: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the war games session at Kharian and appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of troops who participated in the war games.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the war games aimed at the refinement and crystallization of the formation’s plans.

Attending the session, the Chief of Army Staff also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

Speaking at the session, General Bajwa lauded the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime and emphasized learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world.

