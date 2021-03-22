COAS Bajwa congratulates Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber on assumption of PAF command

RAWALPINDI – Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, Incoming Chief of Air Staff (CAS), called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today, said military’s media wing

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, COAS congratulated ACM Zaheer on assumption of command of one of the most decorated and battle hardened Air Force in the world.

COAS expressed his best wishes and hoped that Pakistan Air Force will achieve new heights under his capable command.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on newly appointed Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber.

The investiture ceremony held at the President House and it was attended by Pakistan Air Force Officials and others.

On March 19, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu Friday took charge as the new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at a change of command ceremony held in the capital.

