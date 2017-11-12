Chief of Naval Staff Golf: Smog did not let complete 2nd round

Lahore

Smog did play its part and turned out to be stopper in the victory march of quite a few golf champions who are seeking glory and honors in this 7th Chief of Naval Staff Golf Championship at the Garrison Golf and Country Club Golf Course here on Saturday.

The second round could not be completed in its entirety and while the leaders managed to complete 16 of their 18 holes ,there were others who are still left with over nine holes to play and as per rules they will complete them tomorrow, Sunday, which is the final day of the championship.

The organizing team headed by Commodore S.M.Shahzad and the technical person Brig (Retd).Bajwa have to decide whether the championship will ultimately stand reduced to 36 holes against the declared 54 holes or depending on the visibility early on Sunday ,they will squeeze final 18 holes on Sunday come what may.

As the champions stand in the race for honors ,Damil Ataullah, a young one in his teens looks mighty and in command and after completing 18 holes on the first day when he carded a round of gross 71,and 16 holes on Saturday he is one stroke ahead of his nearest rival Salman Jehangir and two strokes ahead of Zunair Aleem.The delight right now is that all these three are youngsters with tremendous potential ,wholesome shot making skills and temperaments worthy of praise and dependability.

During the second round Damil ,Salman and Zunair have sparkled with brilliance as the hallmark. Every shot they have played on Friday and Saturday has reflected the touch and control of a champion.Damil may be a little young and lacking in experience but certainly Salman and Zunair are more battle hardened.

The seniors event concluded yesterday and the gross winner is Javed Khan of WAPDA with a score of gross 77.Dr Javed Iqbal of Garrison secured the runners up slot with a score of gross 80 and third slot was won by Lt Col Waqar Ahmed.Dr Javed and Lt Col Waqar had the same score of gross 80 but Dr Javed was declared second because of a better score on the back nine.Net category winners in senior section are Wing Cmdr Nafey ,first, Brig Nasrullah Khan second and Maj Gen Muhammed Tahir.In the ladies section the gross winner is Rimsha Ijaz of Margalla Golf Club.Zaib un Misa of Royal Palm is second and Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Golf Club third.

The Championship will conclude tomorrow, Sunday(today) and at the conclusion of the CNS Championship. the Chief of Naval Staff,will award prizes to winners at 3pm at Garrison Golf and Country Club.—APP