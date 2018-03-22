Chief Minister Punjab held a meeting with Ms. Penny Mordaunt

Chief Minister Punjab who is in London these days in connection with his medical check-up held a meeting with Ms. Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of State for International Development of the United Kingdom, in which matters related to ongoing cooperation between Punjab and Department for International Development (DFID) in different fields came under discussions. CM thanked the Secretary for the vital role DFID is playing in Punjab’s socio-economic development. The Secretary praised Government of the Punjab on its social sector reforms and assured the CM that the UK govt will continue to stay engaged with Punjab and Pakistan.

Earlier Punjab CM had his blood tests taken whose results will be out in a few days.