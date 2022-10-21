Chief Minister constitutes CM task force for education

Chairs meeting of Lahore div. Parliamentarians

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has formed the Chief Minister’s Taskforce for Education. Former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood has been appointed as the chairman of the Chief Minister’s Taskforce for Education.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi gave Mian Imran Masood the notification of the constitution of the Chief Minister’s Taskforce for Education at his office and expressed his best wishes for him on new responsibilities. Other members of the 12-member taskforce include Punjab Assembly members Shujaat Nawaz, Abdullah Yusuf Waraich, Khadija Umar, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary School Education, Vice Chancellor University of Education, Lahore Dr Talat Naseer, Chief Executive Officer Beacon House School System Qasim Kasuri, Chairman University of Lahore Owais Rauf, Managing Director LACAS Zainab Qureshi, Assistant Professor Sumira Rashid of Institute of Education and Research of the Punjab University.

The taskforce will take steps according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab for the promotion of education. It will make recommendations to improve the performance of government schools, colleges, universities, and intermediate boards. The taskforce will also prepare a report on the problems of private educational institutions. The taskforce will review teachers’ training, curriculum preparation and other issues for the promotion of quality education in the province and submit a report to the Chief Minister Punjab about its recommendations.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the assembly members of the Lahore Division was held in the Chief Minister’s Office under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in which parliamentarians expressed their gratitude for PTI’s victory in the by-elections. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi termed the political win as the success of Imran Khan’s narrative.

The assembly members also paid tribute to the development vision of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and offered suggestions for solving the problems of their constituencies.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi assured the implementation of the recommendations and workable proposals of the members of the assembly for the development projects. He said that the popularity of Imran Khan’s vision and narrative is increasing day by day. The government wants to serve the people as much as possible and solve their problems in one year, he maintained. The delay in the ongoing projects should be removed and possible resources will be provided. The repair and maintenance of link roads will be completed on priority. He said that measures will be taken for the upgradation and improvement of THQ hospitals and trauma centers will also be built for immediate medical assistance to the injured in accidents on the connecting roads.

The CM also directed to extend the speedo bus route to Wafaqi Colony.