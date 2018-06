Chief justice throws additional judge’s cellphone at Larkana court

LARKANA : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar lost his cool after he spotted a cellphone at the table of a local judge and threw it with a warning to avoid using the gadget while at work.

Afterwards, the chief justice also ordered immediate transfer of the judge.

The CJP was on a visit to Larkana’s Chandka hospital from where he also visited different sessions’ courts in the city to observe their hearings and proceedings.

Chief justice, during his round to the district and sessions court, picked up mobile phone of an additional judge and threw it on the table while saying ‘this should be kept at home’. He also asked the judge about number of cases he had heard since morning. The additional judge replied with ‘three’. Justice Nisar expressed his displeasure and said how justice could be ensured when the judicial process was this slow.

He asked the judge to swiftly wrap up cases and ensure dispensation of justice speedily.

The chief justice also issued orders for transfer of three judges.

He also met the members of the legal fraternity and told them he would not be harassed by their protests and strikes.