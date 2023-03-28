Chief Justice says ECP has no powers to delay elections

ISLAMABAD – A five-member bench of the Supreme Court resumed hearing on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking court intervention against delay in election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has no authority to postpone the Punjab Assembly elections.

At the outset of the hearing, newly appointed Attorney General of Pakistan Usman Awan raised questions over a petition filed by the former ruling party in the apex court; he suggested that such matters should be referred to the Lahore High Court (LHC). He further requested the court to form a full bench for the case.

Justice Bandial called this case dissimilar, saying the court is looking into whether Election Commission has the authority to delay the elections date, and urged Attorney General not to complicate the matter by further asking questions.

During the hearing, Justice Mandokhail said the bench would examine how Election Commission was empowered to delay elections. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said ECP holds the right to adjust the election schedule within three months, but could not exceed the 90-day limit.

Earlier in the day, ruling alliance parties requested political parties be made parties to the crucial case, maintaining that they were also stakeholders of the society.