Chief Justice regrets over his remarks

Staff Reporter

Recently in a speech at Karachi the Chief Justice of Pakistan made some remarks which were perceived as gender sensitive by certain sections of the society.

Today in open court the Chief Justice observed that if the remarks have hurt the feelings of women in general and female litigators and litigants in particular, he deeply regrets the same.

He observed that the Supreme Court is conscious of its duties and will uphold the rights of women as well as alleviate their grievances. The Chief Justice observed that he had only quoted Winston Churchill which was inappropriate on the occasion and he stands corrected.