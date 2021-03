ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s convoy met with an accident near Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

The incident happened when he was on his way to attend the funder payers of Justice Yahya Afridi’s father.

Fortunately, the chief justice remained safe in the accident. He has returned to Islamabad safely.

Justice Yahya Afridi’s father Umar Khan Afridi passed away yesterday. The deceased was a former Chief Secretary of KP.