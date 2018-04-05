Chief Justice Nisar warns PML-N’s Siddiqul Farooq of contempt

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar warned on Thursday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Siddiqul Farooq of initiating contempt proceedings.

He made the remarks while hearing the case on the appointment of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairperson.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that in the past, unsuitable persons were appointed chairman of ETPB.

“That person is still talking foul of the apex court,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked while referring to Farooq, who was removed as the ETPB chief on the apex court’s order earlier this year. He then warned of issuing contempt notices to him.

The chief justice observed further that the ETPB chairman should be from the minorities. He also questioned Farooq’s credentials, observing that Farooq spent all his life in the PML-N press room cutting newspaper clippings.

He remarked that even now, continuing its policy of nepotism, the government can appoint a ‘favourite’ to the post.

The senior joint secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry informed the court that he has been given the provisional charge of the ETPB chief.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan then remarked sarcastically that it will take two to three years to appoint a new chairperson.

On January 31, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of Farooq as the head of the ETPB.

The decision was given while the apex court heard the Katas Raj suo motu case.

The ETPB looks after affairs of minorities’ religious places in the country.

During the suo motu case hearing, the court had berated the ETPB chief over his negligence and appointment on nepotism several times.

During an earlier hearing, the chief justice had also come down hard on Farooq, asking how he could remain on his post when his term had expired.

How long will political appointments continue to be made in the country, the chief justice had observed.

“Farooq’s credentials for the appointment are his 30 years of political service,” the chief justice had observed at an earlier hearing, adding that someone who collected newspapers in the party office was appointed to such an important post.

Following his dismissal, Farooq had in early March challenged the court order by filing a review petition wherein he criticised the use of harsh language against him by the apex court.

Orignally published by INP