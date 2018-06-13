Chief Commissioner ICT reviews polling stations’ security

Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for polling stations in Islamabad in a meeting held in connection with the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Sultan Azam Taimuri, a representative of Election Commission, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Capt (r) Mushtaq Ahmed, Director, Administration, Asim Ayub SSP, Islamabad and officials of district administration.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the ICT Police was working on the Geo tagging of 378 buildings of polling stations in Islamabad and the work was under completion.—APP

Related