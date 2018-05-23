Chief Commissioner directs to expedite Bari Imam Second Phase project

Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani directed the officials concerned to kick start Hazrat Bari Imam (RA) Complex’ development work immediately on its extension project (second phase).

These directions issued during a high level meeting, headed by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and attended by the officials of administration, Capital Development Authority and Auqaf Department.

Earlier the Project Director of CDA North apprised the chief commissioner that the extension work on second phase of the project include construction of mosque, ablution block , construction of toilets, Langar Khana (a place in shrine where free food is distributed among the devotees) construction of Samaa Hall (a place for Qawali) over head tanks, underground tanks, septic tanks, landscaping, pathways, internal roads, parks and construction of Auqaf Office.

Meanwhile, the commissioner directed that the construction of ablution block and toilets, for the convenience of devotees, should be executed on priority basis while remaining part of the project would be developed, accordingly.

Durrani said greenery and environmental beauty during landscaping be kept in view adding Second Phase extension project should evolve such a strategy that could protect nearby flowing nullah water from pollution.—APP

