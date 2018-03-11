Chief Commissioner directs timely completion of ICT development schemes

Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani has directed the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of ongoing ICT development schemes in Islamabad Capital Territory. The offiicals have also been directed to speed up the pace of development work on these schemes and also take advice of those experts who have completed such projects successfully.

He gave these directions during his visit to the ICT uplift schemes including construction of model prison at Sector, H -16 , construction of accommodation, training, admin block and barraks for the establishment of Rapid Response Force for ICT Police and establishment of Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai.

Earlier, when he arrived at police line, a smartly turned out contingent of Rapid Response Force presented guard of honor to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed that the quality of work on these schemes should be ensured and advice and consultancy with those experts be kept in view while completing the designs and structure of the buildings who earlier completed such projects successfully. Chief Commissioner Islamabad also visited Rural Health Center Tarlai and checked the availability of medicines and delivery of services. He directed the staff to be more dutiful and responsive to the needs of patients and serve them with devotion. He also visited veterinary hospital at Tarlai and issued necessary directions to the staff.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad also visited Safe City Control Center and saw the working of control center. He appreciated the performance and working of the center. He said that the rural population will greatly benefit with the completion of these schemes which will not only raise the standard of living but also improve quality of life.—APP

