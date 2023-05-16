Chicken sold at Rs650 to 1,200 per kg in Lahore

The prices of almost all seasonal vegetables have witnessed an increasing trend. Official rate list is not implemented by the government. Artificial inflation has increased public miseries.

The price of chicken has increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs408-416 per kg, sold at Rs450-470 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs624 per kg, and sold Rs650-1200 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, C-grade at Rs48-52 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg, A-Grade at Rs100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, sold at Rs60-70per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs36-40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30-33 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40-45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs30-33 per kg, B&C sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185-195 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs330-345 sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs725-745 per kg sold Rs1,000 per kg.

Cucumber Farm gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, cucumber local by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs120-180 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Bitter gourd was gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price Spinach farm gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at 80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs26 per kg, fixed at 76-80 per kg sold at Rs120 per kg, Zucchini local was fixed at Rs100-135 kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. The price of lemon local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Lufa price was fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, Ladyfinger price was fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg.

Pumpkin was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.