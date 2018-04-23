Chicken price hits Rs 242/kg

City Reporter

With an increase of Rs12 per kilogram within a week, chicken was sold for Rs242 per kilogram at Sunday bazaar. The increasing cost of poultry production is the main cause of increase in chicken price, said Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Secretary Major (Retd) Syed Javed Hussain Bukhari while talking to media here on Sunday.

He termed the weather conditions and wedding season another reason for more consumption of chicken, hence more increase in prices of the commodity. The increase in poultry rates will decrease with the advent of hot season, as gap between demand and supply would reduce, he added.