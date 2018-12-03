It was a regular Saturday morning me and my mom were discussing pathetic Chicken Egg idea by PM. I was laughing at vacuous business plan while the mom was somewhat in favour of the idea because in her good judgment something is better than nothing for people who are living below the poverty line to generate some income! Its true but I don’t believe what I heard from a person who is Prime Minister of a nuclear country presenting such a hollow structure for raising economy.

My maid after listening of all our conversation came to my mom. She was very excited and asked my mon, “Baji mujhy b batain na k kahan murghian mil rahi hain main b jaoun or Imran Khan kab yeh sab karny wala hy main ny b leni hain main to kehti hun mujhy abhi hi koi de day jab b hua mjhy zaror batana! {Baji, “Do let me know where this whole chicken plan by Imran Khan has been executed? I want to have them right away where these chicken are available, I want to go there , I am keenl to have them, do let me know}.

I don’t doubt Prime Minister Imran Khan. He looks sincere and we pray for his success. I think Allah Almighty may have chosen him for bringing some prosperity to this hapless nation. But at the same time it is not his business to come to such a level, please.

Mahrukh Ibrahim

Abbottabad

