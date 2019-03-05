Chevron woos investors with pledge of higher returns from shale

New York

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Tuesday pledged to restrain spending and return more cash to shareholders in a bid to lure investors, while forecasting strong annual production gains over the next five years.

Oil companies are trying to win back investors after years of underperforming other industrial sectors and the S&P 500.

The weighting of energy shares in the S&P 500 index fell to 6 percent in 2018, from 8.4 percent four years earlier.

Chevron on Tuesday at its annual meeting with equity analysts said it expects production to rise 3 percent to 4 percent annually through 2023, boosted by strong performance in the top U.S. shale field, the Permian Basin.—Reuters

