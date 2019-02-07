Chevron – DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf C’ship begins

Karachi

Chevron – DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship is being held from 7th – 10th Feb 2019 at the windswept, evergreen golf course of Defence Authority Country & Golf Club. Over 200 enthusiast golfers from all over the country are participating in Professionals, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, Amateurs, Seniors, Veterans, Ladies, Juniors and Masters categories. The main match will be played over 54 holes for 3 days by Professionals and Amateurs (H/Cap 12 and below). This is an approved event by Pakistan Golf Federation & Sindh Golf Association.

Prize money of Rupees 2.0 Million will be contested by professionals, senior professionals and junior professionals in the tournament. Last year’s Champion Matloob Ahmed (Professional) and Ahmed Baig (Amateur) will defend their titles.

The Championship is being sponsored by Chevron Pakistan Lubricant Pvt Ltd. Most lucrative prize of tournament “Hole in One” has been sponsored by Toyota Central Motors Karachi.

The Prize Distribution Ceremony at the end of the tournament will be held at Defence Authority Country & Golf Club on Sunday, 10th Feb, 2019.

