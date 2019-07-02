Chernobyl, cricket and economy

Ali Haider Saleem

IN Chernobyl, the authorities faced a situation that had never occurred on the planet before. Despite serious risks, they eventually rolled their sleeves up and tried to diffuse the scale of disaster. In today’s world, optics and perceptions are considered critical by many. Same was the case with Soviet authorities who didn’t want the world to witness a grave disaster occurring in their territory. In a young democratic country, where winning voters is the only path to success, perception building is also very necessary. The previous government curtailed the downfall of economy but it was at a greater cost? Rather than pretending to be safe in the short-term, many losses could have been prevented had they taken swift measures.

Even the most learned scientists couldn’t agree on the cause and magnitude of damage of the disaster. Similarly, in Pakistan, there are opposing views regarding the alarming state of economy. The opposition is placing the blame entirely on the new government. They have managed to build another unprecedented situation in the minds of many people across the country. The people believe that it takes just 10 months for a country’s exports to dry-up and debt servicing burden to pile up. Those who believe that the economy used to be in a healthy state can fit in the role of the not so wise old man who refuted the suggestion of evacuating the area. Realizing that a disaster has set foot and taking corrective measures is more important than opting for face saving.

In 1990, Pakistan’s exports were $4.9 billion against Bangladesh’s $1.6 billion. In the last fiscal year, Pakistan’s exports dropped by more than 12% and were recorded at $20.8 billion, whereas Bangladesh’s exports grew by 10% to $34.2 billion. While the local industry was getting weaker, imports were picking up. Terrorism inflicted severe losses on the economy as well. Lack of innovation and absence from global value chains left Pakistan well behind emerging economies in terms of competitiveness. Revenue generation targets were not being met, neither did the privatization of loss making public enterprises materialize. The present leadership thought it had the solutions well before the start of its innings. At present, it seems that it is also playing under foreign conditions. Opting to chase down IMF set targets will put the countrymen in an uneasy situation.

CPEC is one thing which the present government has gotten to build upon. The previous government claimed that by building infrastructure projects, Pakistan will have a booming economy and become a regional trading hub. For this to happen, the projects themselves won’t be sufficient. Systems need to be developed to facilitate regional connectivity and cross-border trade. One thing Pakistan cannot change is geography so it has to cooperate with its neighbours. Yes, Pakistan can change the number of matches it has won against India in World Cups. It may just take as long as it would take for Chernobyl to become habitable again In sports, 7-0 in world cup fixtures against arch rivals is disastrous. But this nation has the ability to bounce back as proven by our cricket team’s resurgence. The way Pakistani team is emulating the 1992 WC winning campaign is something that Imran Khan would also like to do with his much altered economic team. Let’s hope he has found his Haris Sohail by now.

— The writer is a Research Associate at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad.