Cher heaps praises on Imran

Web Desk

Queen of pop, Cher thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and heaped praises on him, claiming to be a ‘big fan’ since his cricket days. Turning to Twitter, the pop star and animal rights campaigner was still elated over the release of Kaavan, an Asian elephant chained up in alarming conditions at the Islamabad Zoo. The 74-year-old Mamma Mia star thanked the Pakistani premier and heaped praises on him for helping her release Kaavan. “I was a big fan of you when you played cricket @ImranKhanPTI. I always thought you seemed so kind. Thank you so much for your help. This is a dream come true,” she tweeted. Last month, a Pakistani court ordered freedom for the lonely elephant, who had become the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by the US singer.