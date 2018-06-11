Cheques distributed among 107 artists

Rawalpindi

The Artists Support Fund cheque distribution ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Sunday.

Director RAC Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director Waqar Ahmed distributed the cheques among 107 artists from all over Rawalpindi division.

Artists Support Fund was established by Information & Culture Department Government of Punjab for the welfare of the deserving artists who had 50 years of age, 25 years’ experience in relevant field and had income of less than 15 thousand rupees.

The Artists Support Fund was established two years back and 80 cror were distributed every year among 1200 artists from all over Punjab in transparent manner.

Addressing at the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that the government had encouraged the artists first time on large scale which is appreciable step. She said that the artists are precious asset of the country.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that it was made possible due the untiring efforts of Information & Culture Department Government of Punjab while Executive Director Punjab Arts Council remained on forefront in this regard.

He further stated that the next phase of Artists Support Fund would be started in July in which remaining artists would be accommodated. The artists also thanked Information & Culture Department Government of Punjab for this act on the occasion.—INP