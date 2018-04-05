Chenab Valley shuts to protest Kashmir killings

Bhaderwah/Kishtwar/Banihal

The Muslim community of Chenab Valley observed complete shutdown against civilian killings in Kashmir. It was total strike of anger and condmenation.

Expressing their solidarity with the Kashmiris, Muslim community of Bhaderwah, Kishtwar district and Banihal observed shutdown. The shops remained closed while public transport was off the road.

Normal life was affected in Bhadarwah and Kishtwar towns due to a shutdown call to protest the killing of civilians in Shopian firing.

The call for strike was issued by the Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah and Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar to protest the killing of civilians in Shopian districts.

Shops and other business establishments and some private schools of Muslim community remained closed. However, government schools, offices and banks were functioning normally and traffic was moving on the roads normally in Bhaderwah.

“We have given a call for peaceful bandh to lodge our protest against innocent civilian killings in Kashmir,” said president Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah, Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh. Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed in main towns of Chenab valley. Shops, business establishments and schools in Banihal town also remained shut in protest against civilian killings.

The bandh call was given to express solidarity with Kashmiri people as five civilians were killed in security forces firing.—RK