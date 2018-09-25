Chenab River in low level flood

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Low flood level has been observed in River Chenab at Headmirala here on Monday. An official of flood forecasting department talking to APP said that River Chenab was flowing with low flood while river Jammu Tavi and Munawar Tavi were flowing with normal condition.

He said that up-stream had been recorded as 103,752 cusec while down-stream recorded as 91,052 cusec at River Chenab at Headmirala. He said that water level at River Munaawar Tavi and River Jammu Tavi was recorded 2,298 cusec and 13,528 cusec, respectively. He said that all nullahs of district Sialkot were flowing normally. He predicted more water in all rivers, if the post monsoon rains continue.

