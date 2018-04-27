Chemists observe shutter down strike

City Reporter

All Pakistan Chemist Association on Thursday observed a shutter down strike across Punjab against the Drug Act 2017.

Various medical stores in Multan Faisalabad, Lahore, Vehari, Sadiqabad, Narowal, Chishtian , Kasur, Sialkot and other cities remain closed.

Patients suffered as they are unable to have access to medicines due to lockdown of several medical stores.

In Lahore, the stores outside Services Hospital remained completely locked whereas a few of them were opened outside Mayo and Ganga Ram Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Assembly passed a drug amendment Act 1976 under which imprisonment of six months to five years and hefty fines were to be made on those selling sub standard drugs. Absence of qualified chemist at the stores would also cost imprisonment and hefty fines.