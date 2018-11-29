Chemistry lab at IUB inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) inaugurated materials chemistry laboratory at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. This lab included the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at the level of advanced countries in the field of research in chemistry.

The Materials Chemistry Laboratory is a part of the PC-1 Strengthening of Existing Departments at Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The project was approved by the HEC and the Planning Commission of Pakistan on 20 February 2015.

The laboratory was established with a cost of Rs. 123 million. The laboratory hosts state of the art equipment and is part of the efforts to bring IUB at par with the advanced research institutions of the world.

The focal person Dr. Maqsood Ahmad said that the laboratory with specially focus on 3D structural characterization of the proteins.

