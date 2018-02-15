If chemical weapons use proven in Syria, France will attack: Macron

Paris

President Emmanuel Macron says if the use of chemical weapons against civilians is proven in Syria, “France will strike” while noting that no proof of such an action has been presented.

“On chemical weapons, I set a red line and I reaffirm that red line…If we have proven evidence that chemical weapons proscribed in treaties are used, we will strike the place where they are made,” he said on Tuesday.

“Today, our agencies, our armed forces have not established that chemical weapons, as set out in treaties, have been used against the civilian population,” he added.

Macron also noted that he had recently discussed the topic of chemical weapons use in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Friday phone conversation.

“I’ve reiterated it to President Putin, asking to make it very clear to the Syrian regime, which has reaffirmed that it does not use chemical weapons … but we are watching it,” Macron stated.

On Friday, France’s defense minister also noted that there is no proof that the Syrian government has used the chemical agent chlorine in the country. France: No conclusive proof of ‘Syria govt. gas raid’: The French defense minister says France has no absolute evidence about recent reports on the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“We have some indications of possible chlorine use [in Syria], but we have no absolute confirmation,” said Florence Parly on Friday.

In January, pro-militant sources in Syria, the White Helmets and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.—Agencies