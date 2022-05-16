Chelsea Women retained the Women’s FA Cup with a 3-2 extra-time win over Manchester City.

The win completed a domestic double for the Londoners this season.

In front of a record crowd of 49,094, the teams played out a 2-2 draw and needed extra time to be separated.

City twice equalized through Lauren Hemp after Sam Kerr’s opener and near the end with Hayley Raso canceling out Erin Cuthbert’s strike.

However, Kerr returned to haunt City by striking early in the first period of the extra time to give Chelsea Women their 4th FA Cup.

The holders opened the scoring around the half-hour mark at Wembley with a header from Australian striker Kerr.

But they were pegged back by a beautiful finish from City’s forward Hemp shortly before halftime.

Chelsea midfielder Cuthbert thundered a long-range effort off the crossbar around the hour mark to retake the lead and that looked like it would be enough to win as the clock ticked down.

However, Gareth Taylor’s city never gave in and in the 89th minute, Hayley Raso fired in the equalizer to take the game into extra time.

City pressed for a win but were undone nine minutes into the first period when Kerr picked up the ball in her own half and ran at goal before seeing her shot take a big deflection off Greenwood and into the net.

Chelsea then kept City at bay to win a second successive FA Cup.

It is the 11th major trophy for Chelsea under Emma Hayes since the Briton took charge in 2012.