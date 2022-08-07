Chelsea opened their Premier League campaign with a narrow win over Everton at Goodison Park while Tottenham made a title statement in their opening fixture against Southampton.

Despite dominating the game with 70 percent of possession, Chelsea did not manage to create much against Frank Lampard’s side. Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly made their Premier League debuts for Chelsea but it did little to change their fortunes in front of the goal as chances were few and far for the Londoners.

The only goal of the game came from the penalty spot in the added time of the first half after Abdoulaye Doucoure pushed Ben Chilwell over in the box and Jorginho sent Pickford the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

With Aubameyang reportedly coming to London as well, Chelsea will hope for a better threat in front of the goal if they are to challenge for titles this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, flashed their title credentials during an impressive 4-1 win over Southampton at home.

James Ward-Prowse put the visitors in front in the 12th minute before Tottenham answered back with goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Dejan Kulusevski, and an own goal by Mohammed Salisu to stamp their authority.

Last season’s Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-Min or talisman Harry Kane did not even get on the scoresheet which serves as a warning to the rest of the competitors.

In other fixtures of the day, Leeds United beat Wolverhampton 2-1, Bournemouth made a winning return to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa while Newcastle United overcame fellow newcomers Nottingham Forrest 2-0.