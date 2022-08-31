Thomas Tuchel’s pleas for new signings gathered more momentum after his Chelsea fell to a second Premier League defeat against Southampton away from home in just their fifth game of the season.

Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong cancelled out a Raheem Sterling strike during a 2-1 win to leapfrog the Londoners into seventh place.

Chelsea failed to capitalise on a bright start until the 23rd minute when Sterling put his side ahead after missing a couple of chances earlier. Their lead was short-lived as 18-year-old Lavia equalised five minutes later with a curled shot past Eduard Mendy.

The goal marked the first time a player born in 2004 had scored in the Premier League.

Armstrong then completed the comeback before halftime when he found space in the box and his shot took a deflection off Koulibaly and ended up in the next past Mendy.

The tide of the match changed from there on out and Chelsea managed to stay in the game only after the last gasp stops by Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva denied Southampton the third goal.

The loss leaves Chelsea eighth in the table and looking like outsiders for a champions league spot this year.

Meanwhile, Fulham ended Brighton’s unbeaten run to start the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage.

Aleksander Mitrovic put Fulham ahead before an own goal by Lewis Dunk extended the lead for the hosts. A penalty by Alexis Mac Allister reduced the deficit but it was not enough to rescue a point for Graham Potters’ side.

In other games, Crystal Palace drew with Brentford and Leeds United secured a draw at home against Everton.